Cloudflare Inc (NET) CFO Thomas J Seifert Sold $1.3 million of Shares

CFO of Cloudflare Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Thomas J Seifert (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of NET on 03/30/2021 at an average price of $65.19 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

Cloudflare Inc has a market cap of $22.17 billion; its shares were traded at around $71.790000 with and P/S ratio of 50.08.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO & Chair of the Board, 10% Owner Matthew Prince sold 157,152 shares of NET stock on 03/24/2021 at the average price of $71.87. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.11% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Thomas J Seifert sold 20,000 shares of NET stock on 03/30/2021 at the average price of $65.19. The price of the stock has increased by 10.12% since.

CFO Thomas J Seifert sold 20,000 shares of NET stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $75.21. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.55% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President and COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 66,700 shares of NET stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $74.3. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.38% since.

President and COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,350 shares of NET stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $74.83. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.06% since.

