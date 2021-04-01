The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) EVP & Chief Risk Officer Robert W Paiano Sold $1.3 million of Shares

EVP & Chief Risk Officer of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert W Paiano (insider trades) sold 20,243 shares of HIG on 03/30/2021 at an average price of $65.95 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a market cap of $24.4 billion; its shares were traded at around $68.280000 with a P/E ratio of 14.34 and P/S ratio of 1.20. The dividend yield of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc stocks is 1.92%. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 8.20% over the past 10 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman and CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of HIG stock on 03/29/2021 at the average price of $65.91. The price of the stock has increased by 3.6% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP & Chief Risk Officer Robert W Paiano sold 20,243 shares of HIG stock on 03/30/2021 at the average price of $65.95. The price of the stock has increased by 3.53% since.

Executive Vice President William A Bloom sold 33,019 shares of HIG stock on 03/29/2021 at the average price of $65.22. The price of the stock has increased by 4.69% since.

For the complete insider trading history of HIG, click here