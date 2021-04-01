Park National Corp Buys First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, NextEra Energy Inc, Trane Technologies PLC, Sells AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Merck Inc

Investment company Park National Corp (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, NextEra Energy Inc, Trane Technologies PLC, Deere, Qualcomm Inc, sells AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Merck Inc, AbbVie Inc, Novartis AG during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Park National Corp . As of 2021Q1, Park National Corp owns 286 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: HCA, DAL, GDX, YUMC, BEN, PCAR, STZ, GSK, RDS.B, TSCO, TRP, FANH, AUY, WBA, UL, MGP, SNA, THO, AMP, SIEGY, PRU, NOC, LECO, LSTR, BMO, BOH, SAN, ITUB,

HCA, DAL, GDX, YUMC, BEN, PCAR, STZ, GSK, RDS.B, TSCO, TRP, FANH, AUY, WBA, UL, MGP, SNA, THO, AMP, SIEGY, PRU, NOC, LECO, LSTR, BMO, BOH, SAN, ITUB, Added Positions: FPE, NEE, TT, DE, QCOM, PYPL, CMCSA, ADI, MCD, V, ACN, AMZN, SHW, GOOGL, HYLS, CMG, COP, SLB, SPGI, CVX, CME, HBAN, DG, CLX, DHI, FTCS, TDIV, BLK, CTAS, FTSM, GUNR, COST, TJX, RDVY, QCLN, ICE, PFE, CRM, RHHBY, AMT, LMT, MS, VXF, VOO, TDTT, CCI, HLFN, MCHP, RYCEY, PAYX, RPM, AMADY, PDRDY, SNN,

FPE, NEE, TT, DE, QCOM, PYPL, CMCSA, ADI, MCD, V, ACN, AMZN, SHW, GOOGL, HYLS, CMG, COP, SLB, SPGI, CVX, CME, HBAN, DG, CLX, DHI, FTCS, TDIV, BLK, CTAS, FTSM, GUNR, COST, TJX, RDVY, QCLN, ICE, PFE, CRM, RHHBY, AMT, LMT, MS, VXF, VOO, TDTT, CCI, HLFN, MCHP, RYCEY, PAYX, RPM, AMADY, PDRDY, SNN, Reduced Positions: T, INTC, MSFT, VZ, CSCO, MRK, ABT, FB, PRK, ABBV, ADP, HON, JPM, ADBE, AAPL, NVS, TGT, MMM, CB, APD, CSX, CINF, DHR, GE, JNJ, SYY, XOM, GPC, HD, PG, USB, GD, JCI, RDS.A, DIS, VNQ, AXP, BAC, BK, CVS, EMR, ITW, AVGO, IYW, ETN, LLY, EL, FRME, ISRG, PEP, RIO, UPS, WMT, WM, AMGN, KO, MDT, ORCL, ZTS, DVY, ALL, APH, BA, BMY, CL, GLW, CIVB, HOG, IBM, KMB, LANC, MU, NUE, PKI, SO, SYK, TXN, GOOG, FNX, IYH, QQQ, ASML, A, MO, AMX, AEP, BP, BLL, BBVA, BAX, BDX, BRK.B, BRKS, CP, CAT, FIS, CI, C, DD, DUK, EXPD, FAST, FDX, FITB, FHN, GILD, GGG, IFF, SJM, J, MDLZ, KR, LB, MCK, MTD, NI, PPG, RMD, WRK, TRV, STE, TSM, RTX, UNH, WMMVY, ANTM, WFC, WEC, WOR, ATLKY, MA, LULU, MELI, EXPGY, PM, TCEHY, CSLLY, LZAGY, LVMUY, GM, AAGIY, DSDVY, MPC, PSX, SXYAY, ALLE, SITE, DOW, ALC, CTVA, BSV, EFA, FEX, IYC, IYJ, MDY,

T, INTC, MSFT, VZ, CSCO, MRK, ABT, FB, PRK, ABBV, ADP, HON, JPM, ADBE, AAPL, NVS, TGT, MMM, CB, APD, CSX, CINF, DHR, GE, JNJ, SYY, XOM, GPC, HD, PG, USB, GD, JCI, RDS.A, DIS, VNQ, AXP, BAC, BK, CVS, EMR, ITW, AVGO, IYW, ETN, LLY, EL, FRME, ISRG, PEP, RIO, UPS, WMT, WM, AMGN, KO, MDT, ORCL, ZTS, DVY, ALL, APH, BA, BMY, CL, GLW, CIVB, HOG, IBM, KMB, LANC, MU, NUE, PKI, SO, SYK, TXN, GOOG, FNX, IYH, QQQ, ASML, A, MO, AMX, AEP, BP, BLL, BBVA, BAX, BDX, BRK.B, BRKS, CP, CAT, FIS, CI, C, DD, DUK, EXPD, FAST, FDX, FITB, FHN, GILD, GGG, IFF, SJM, J, MDLZ, KR, LB, MCK, MTD, NI, PPG, RMD, WRK, TRV, STE, TSM, RTX, UNH, WMMVY, ANTM, WFC, WEC, WOR, ATLKY, MA, LULU, MELI, EXPGY, PM, TCEHY, CSLLY, LZAGY, LVMUY, GM, AAGIY, DSDVY, MPC, PSX, SXYAY, ALLE, SITE, DOW, ALC, CTVA, BSV, EFA, FEX, IYC, IYJ, MDY, Sold Out: AMAT, MSCI, SIVB, ESLT, MCO, ING, SVW, PEG, FIZZ, MET, HAL, EFX, ED, SCHW, CAH, ALV, WTRG, CFRUY, CRRFY,

Park National Corp (PRK) - 1,439,516 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.56% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 469,828 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.06% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 879,333 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 515,308 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.1% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 317,225 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66%

Park National Corp initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.82 and $50.99, with an estimated average price of $44.22. The stock is now traded at around $48.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Park National Corp initiated holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.02 and $191.82, with an estimated average price of $176.29. The stock is now traded at around $186.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,731 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Park National Corp initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Park National Corp initiated holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.98 and $64.35, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $59.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 16,299 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Park National Corp initiated holding in PACCAR Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.72 and $99.6, with an estimated average price of $93.81. The stock is now traded at around $92.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Park National Corp initiated holding in Franklin Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.28 and $30.26, with an estimated average price of $27.32. The stock is now traded at around $30.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 27,213 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Park National Corp added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 57.43%. The purchase prices were between $19.86 and $20.17, with an estimated average price of $20.05. The stock is now traded at around $20.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 2,766,095 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Park National Corp added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 27.38%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $75.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 444,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Park National Corp added to a holding in Trane Technologies PLC by 495.45%. The purchase prices were between $138.83 and $168.09, with an estimated average price of $154.74. The stock is now traded at around $165.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 50,494 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Park National Corp added to a holding in Deere & Co by 482.53%. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $372.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 22,602 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Park National Corp added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 758.09%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $137.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 53,107 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Park National Corp added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 2523.88%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $247.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 23,956 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Park National Corp sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39.

Park National Corp sold out a holding in MSCI Inc. The sale prices were between $393.34 and $453.19, with an estimated average price of $420.4.

Park National Corp sold out a holding in Elbit Systems Ltd. The sale prices were between $127.06 and $144.35, with an estimated average price of $136.96.

Park National Corp sold out a holding in SVB Financial Group. The sale prices were between $386.16 and $551.63, with an estimated average price of $492.02.

Park National Corp sold out a holding in Moody's Corporation. The sale prices were between $263.04 and $306.97, with an estimated average price of $281.57.

Park National Corp sold out a holding in Essential Utilities Inc. The sale prices were between $41.5 and $48.72, with an estimated average price of $45.18.

Park National Corp reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 38.56%. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $30.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. Park National Corp still held 636,519 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Park National Corp reduced to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 36.06%. The sale prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. Park National Corp still held 197,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Park National Corp reduced to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 26.83%. The sale prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $77.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Park National Corp still held 161,636 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Park National Corp reduced to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 20.65%. The sale prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $108.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Park National Corp still held 119,006 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Park National Corp reduced to a holding in Novartis AG by 26.02%. The sale prices were between $83.5 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $89.78. The stock is now traded at around $86.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Park National Corp still held 58,341 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Park National Corp reduced to a holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp by 32.88%. The sale prices were between $83.7 and $108.93, with an estimated average price of $95.79. The stock is now traded at around $104.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Park National Corp still held 40,639 shares as of 2021-03-31.