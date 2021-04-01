Chickasaw Capital Management Llc Buys Western Midstream Partners LP, DCP Midstream LP, Crestwood Equity Partners LP, Sells Kinder Morgan Inc, Shell Midstream Partners LP, Magellan Midstream Partners LP

Memphis, TN, based Investment company Chickasaw Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Western Midstream Partners LP, DCP Midstream LP, Crestwood Equity Partners LP, AutoZone Inc, The Home Depot Inc, sells Kinder Morgan Inc, Shell Midstream Partners LP, Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Targa Resources Corp, Williams Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chickasaw Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Chickasaw Capital Management Llc owns 81 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DCP, CEQP, SHW,

DCP, CEQP, SHW, Added Positions: WES, ET, ENLC, GEL, AZO, HD, DD, PEP, CRM, UNH, BX, PM, GOOG, PYPL, DOW,

WES, ET, ENLC, GEL, AZO, HD, DD, PEP, CRM, UNH, BX, PM, GOOG, PYPL, DOW, Reduced Positions: KMI, SHLX, MMP, TRGP, WMB, AM, BPMP, EPD, MPLX, PSXP, PAA, LNG, ENB, TRP, ETRN, HEP, RKLIF, PFE, XOM, AN,

KMI, SHLX, MMP, TRGP, WMB, AM, BPMP, EPD, MPLX, PSXP, PAA, LNG, ENB, TRP, ETRN, HEP, RKLIF, PFE, XOM, AN, Sold Out: AMLP, SQ,

MPLX LP (MPLX) - 8,333,258 shares, 11.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.42% Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 26,072,781 shares, 10.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.23% Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) - 9,717,934 shares, 9.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 146.00% Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) - 4,976,404 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.74% Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 7,150,224 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.98%

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc initiated holding in DCP Midstream LP. The purchase prices were between $18.56 and $26.09, with an estimated average price of $22. The stock is now traded at around $22.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 2,482,424 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Crestwood Equity Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $18.29 and $27.92, with an estimated average price of $22.52. The stock is now traded at around $28.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 634,615 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $246 and $759.02, with an estimated average price of $706.95. The stock is now traded at around $249.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Western Midstream Partners LP by 146.00%. The purchase prices were between $14.13 and $20.1, with an estimated average price of $17. The stock is now traded at around $19.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.75%. The holding were 9,717,934 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc added to a holding in AutoZone Inc by 56.10%. The purchase prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54. The stock is now traded at around $1418.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,867 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 38.46%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $307.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The sale prices were between $24.83 and $32.42, with an estimated average price of $28.91.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55.