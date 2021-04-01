>
Cox Capital Co LLC Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Armada Hoffler Properties Inc, CyrusOne Inc, Sells Chesapeake Utilities Corp, RELX PLC, Equity Residential

April 01, 2021 | About: AHH +3.67% CONE +2.75% EOG +3.87% SYBT +0.65% FLIC +0.05% T +0.66% BABA -1.05% AIG +0.37% DD +1.1% RELX +1.75% EQR +1.23% FCEL -0.42%

Investment company Cox Capital Co LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Armada Hoffler Properties Inc, CyrusOne Inc, EOG Resources Inc, Stock Yards Bancorp Inc, sells Chesapeake Utilities Corp, RELX PLC, Equity Residential, AbbVie Inc, FuelCell Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cox Capital Co LLC. As of 2021Q1, Cox Capital Co LLC owns 81 stocks with a total value of $141 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cox Capital Co LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cox+capital+co+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cox Capital Co LLC
  1. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 15,640 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94%
  2. Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 35,230 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45%
  3. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 21,264 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
  4. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) - 80,049 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.56%
  5. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 9,060 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55%
New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Cox Capital Co LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $224.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 14,746 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: American International Group Inc (AIG)

Cox Capital Co LLC initiated holding in American International Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.13 and $48.44, with an estimated average price of $43.18. The stock is now traded at around $46.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,352 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Cox Capital Co LLC initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28. The stock is now traded at around $78.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,635 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (AHH)

Cox Capital Co LLC added to a holding in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc by 221.93%. The purchase prices were between $10.75 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.22. The stock is now traded at around $13.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 189,706 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)

Cox Capital Co LLC added to a holding in CyrusOne Inc by 67.11%. The purchase prices were between $62.12 and $76.14, with an estimated average price of $69.42. The stock is now traded at around $69.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 45,076 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Cox Capital Co LLC added to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 173.91%. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $75.31, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $75.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 23,362 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (SYBT)

Cox Capital Co LLC added to a holding in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc by 36.62%. The purchase prices were between $40.38 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $47.96. The stock is now traded at around $51.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 60,399 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First of Long Island Corp (FLIC)

Cox Capital Co LLC added to a holding in First of Long Island Corp by 55.84%. The purchase prices were between $16.73 and $21.25, with an estimated average price of $18.95. The stock is now traded at around $21.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 98,892 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Cox Capital Co LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 81.18%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $30.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 52,165 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: RELX PLC (RELX)

Cox Capital Co LLC sold out a holding in RELX PLC. The sale prices were between $23.47 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $24.9.

Sold Out: Equity Residential (EQR)

Cox Capital Co LLC sold out a holding in Equity Residential. The sale prices were between $57.05 and $75.06, with an estimated average price of $66.22.

Sold Out: FuelCell Energy Inc (FCEL)

Cox Capital Co LLC sold out a holding in FuelCell Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $10.61 and $27.96, with an estimated average price of $17.99.

Sold Out: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

Cox Capital Co LLC sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64.

Sold Out: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Cox Capital Co LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42.

Sold Out: MEI Pharma Inc (MEIP)

Cox Capital Co LLC sold out a holding in MEI Pharma Inc. The sale prices were between $2.73 and $4.5, with an estimated average price of $3.5.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cox Capital Co LLC. Also check out:

