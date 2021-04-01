>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Design Therapeutics Inc (DSGN) COO Sean Jeffries Bought $61,000 of Shares

April 01, 2021 | About: DSGN -0.5%

COO of Design Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Sean Jeffries (insider trades) bought 3,050 shares of DSGN on 03/30/2021 at an average price of $20 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $61,000.

Design Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $1.6 billion; its shares were traded at around $29.750000 with and P/S ratio of 3718.75.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • COO Sean Jeffries bought 3,050 shares of DSGN stock on 03/30/2021 at the average price of $20. The price of the stock has increased by 48.75% since.
  • 10% Owner One Capital Fund I Aggregat Sr bought 250,000 shares of DSGN stock on 03/30/2021 at the average price of $20. The price of the stock has increased by 48.75% since.
  • Director, 10% Owner Stella Xu bought 10,000 shares of DSGN stock on 03/30/2021 at the average price of $20. The price of the stock has increased by 48.75% since.
  • Director, 10% Owner Simeon George bought 250,000 shares of DSGN stock on 03/30/2021 at the average price of $20. The price of the stock has increased by 48.75% since.
  • Asset Management, Lp Cormorant bought 750,000 shares of DSGN stock on 03/30/2021 at the average price of $20. The price of the stock has increased by 48.75% since.

For the complete insider trading history of DSGN, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)