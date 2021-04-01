Design Therapeutics Inc (DSGN) COO Sean Jeffries Bought $61,000 of Shares

COO of Design Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Sean Jeffries (insider trades) bought 3,050 shares of DSGN on 03/30/2021 at an average price of $20 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $61,000.

Design Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $1.6 billion; its shares were traded at around $29.750000 with and P/S ratio of 3718.75.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO Sean Jeffries bought 3,050 shares of DSGN stock on 03/30/2021 at the average price of $20. The price of the stock has increased by 48.75% since.

10% Owner One Capital Fund I Aggregat Sr bought 250,000 shares of DSGN stock on 03/30/2021 at the average price of $20. The price of the stock has increased by 48.75% since.

Director, 10% Owner Stella Xu bought 10,000 shares of DSGN stock on 03/30/2021 at the average price of $20. The price of the stock has increased by 48.75% since.

Director, 10% Owner Simeon George bought 250,000 shares of DSGN stock on 03/30/2021 at the average price of $20. The price of the stock has increased by 48.75% since.

Asset Management, Lp Cormorant bought 750,000 shares of DSGN stock on 03/30/2021 at the average price of $20. The price of the stock has increased by 48.75% since.

