US Indexes Close Higher to End Short Week Thursday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 33,153.21 on Thursday with a gain of 171.66 points or 0.52%. The S&P 500 closed at 4,019.87 for a gain of 46.98 points or 1.18%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 13,480.11 for a gain of 233.23 points or 1.76%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 17.33 for a loss of 2.07 points or -10.67%.

Thursday's Market Movers

Stocks gained and the S&P 500 closed at a new high Thursday above 4,000 for the first time. The stock market ended a four-day shortened week before Good Friday and the Easter holiday. For the week, the Nasdaq gained 2.6%, the S&P 500 gained 1.1% and the Dow Jones gained 0.30%.

Investors cheered U.S. President Joe Biden's infrastructure and manufacturing plans. The iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) led the day's sector gains with a return of 3.68%.

In the energy sector, OPEC+ said they plan to gradually increase oil production over the next few months. The S&P 500 energy sector gained 2.55%. President Biden has also said he plans to provide support for renewable energy companies.

In other news:

The Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the March jobs report tomorrow since Good Friday is a market holiday but not a federal holiday. Economists are estimating 680,000 new payrolls and a 6% unemployment rate.

719,000 Americans filed for jobless claims, up from the previous week's 658,000. Continuing jobless claims were 3.794 million, down from 3.840 million.

Coinbase (COIN) is estimated to start publicly trading on April 14.

The Markit Manufacturing PMI increased to 59.1 in March from 58.6.

The ISM Manufacturing PMI increased to 64.7 in March from 60.8. Separately, the ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index increased to 68 from 64.8, the ISM Manufacturing Prices Index decreased to 85.6 from 86, and the ISM Manufacturing Employment Index increased to 59.6 from 54.4.

Construction spending decreased 0.8% in February following an increase of 1.2%.

The Treasury held auctions for 4-week bills at a rate of 0.015% and 8-week bills at a rate of 0.015%.

The Baker Hughes weekly oil rig count showed an increase of 13 rigs in the U.S., a decrease of 12 rigs in Canada, and an increase of 14 rigs internationally.

Freddie Mac released its weekly mortgage market survey. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.18%, up from 3.17%. The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.45%, unchanged from the previous week.

Across the board:

MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI) +13.09%

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) +6.92%

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) +5.93%

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) -0.90% on report of vaccine manufacturing issue

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) +0.31% on 5G deal in Europe

The 10-year Treasury yield ended at around 2.34%, down from 2.41%.

Small-Cap Stocks

In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,253.90 for a gain of 33.38 points or 1.50%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,340.30 for a gain of 20.95 points or 1.59%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 14,899.66 for a gain of 248.68 points or 1.70%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 11,020.65 for a gain of 142.93 points or 1.31%.

Other Notable Indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,647.71 for a gain of 38.47 points or 1.47%; the S&P 100 at 1,822.54 for a gain of 20.66 points or 1.15%; the Nasdaq 100 at 13,329.52 for a gain of 238.07 points or 1.82%; the Russell 3000 at 2,413.17 for a gain of 30.43 points or 1.28%; the Russell 1000 at 2,266.38 for a gain of 28.21 points or 1.26%; the Wilshire 5000 at 42,149.69 for a gain of 530.66 points or 1.28%; and the Dow Jones US Select Dividend Index at 822.67 for a gain of 6.49 points or 0.80%.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author: