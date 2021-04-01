>
Facebook Inc (FB) COB and CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sold $16.3 million of Shares

April 01, 2021 | About: FB +1.4%

COB and CEO of Facebook Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark Zuckerberg (insider trades) sold 56,250 shares of FB on 03/29/2021 at an average price of $288.97 a share. The total sale was $16.3 million.

Facebook Inc is the world's largest online social network. Its products are Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Oculus. Its products enable people to connect and share through mobile devices and personal computers. Facebook Inc has a market cap of $850.49 billion; its shares were traded at around $298.660000 with a P/E ratio of 29.57 and P/S ratio of 10.03. Facebook Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 42.90% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Facebook Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • COB and CEO, 10% Owner Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of FB stock on 03/31/2021 at the average price of $294.06. The price of the stock has increased by 1.56% since.
  • COB and CEO, 10% Owner Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of FB stock on 03/30/2021 at the average price of $289.52. The price of the stock has increased by 3.16% since.
  • COB and CEO, 10% Owner Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of FB stock on 03/29/2021 at the average price of $288.97. The price of the stock has increased by 3.35% since.
  • COB and CEO, 10% Owner Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of FB stock on 03/26/2021 at the average price of $281.21. The price of the stock has increased by 6.21% since.
  • COB and CEO, 10% Owner Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of FB stock on 03/25/2021 at the average price of $281.68. The price of the stock has increased by 6.03% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of FB stock on 03/19/2021 at the average price of $289.99. The price of the stock has increased by 2.99% since.

For the complete insider trading history of FB, click here

.

