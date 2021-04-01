Montrose Environmental Group Inc (MEG) President and CEO Vijay Manthripragada Sold $8.3 million of Shares

President and CEO of Montrose Environmental Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Vijay Manthripragada (insider trades) sold 177,973 shares of MEG on 03/31/2021 at an average price of $46.8 a share. The total sale was $8.3 million.

Montrose Environmental Group Inc has a market cap of $1.37 billion; its shares were traded at around $54.350000 with and P/S ratio of 3.67.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 177,973 shares of MEG stock on 03/31/2021 at the average price of $46.8. The price of the stock has increased by 16.13% since.

President and CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 72,027 shares of MEG stock on 03/29/2021 at the average price of $43.89. The price of the stock has increased by 23.83% since.

