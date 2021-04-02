AMC Networks Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued

The stock of AMC Networks (NAS:AMCX, 30-year Financials) is believed to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $53.56 per share and the market cap of $2.2 billion, AMC Networks stock gives every indication of being fairly valued. GF Value for AMC Networks is shown in the chart below.

Because AMC Networks is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 8.4% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 0.64% annually over the next three to five years.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. AMC Networks has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.29, which ranks worse than 73% of the companies in the industry of Media - Diversified. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks AMC Networks's financial strength as 4 out of 10, suggesting poor balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of AMC Networks over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. AMC Networks has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $2.8 billion and earnings of $4.62 a share. Its operating margin of 21.31% better than 89% of the companies in the industry of Media - Diversified. Overall, GuruFocus ranks AMC Networks's profitability as strong. This is the revenue and net income of AMC Networks over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of AMC Networks is 8.4%, which ranks better than 74% of the companies in the industry of Media - Diversified. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 3%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Media - Diversified.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, AMC Networks's ROIC is 9.10 while its WACC came in at 6.19. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of AMC Networks is shown below:

Overall, AMC Networks (NAS:AMCX, 30-year Financials) stock is believed to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Media - Diversified. To learn more about AMC Networks stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

