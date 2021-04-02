>
Mayank Marwah
Mayank Marwah
Articles (1045) 

Ford Records 1st-Quarter Sales Growth

Combined SUV and truck retail sales rose 30.8% in the quarter

April 02, 2021 | About: F -0.65%

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) released its first-quarter sales report on April 1. Quarterly sales rose year over year thanks to strong demand for trucks and passenger cars. However, the Coronavirus pandemic caused dealerships to be shut down part of the year, which impacted sales negatively.

Overview

Ford sold a total of 521,334 vehicles in the first quarter, up 1% from the same period last year. The Michigan-based automaker said its sales were positively impacted by its investment in electric vehicles.

Trucks registered their best first quarter retail sales in 13 years, while SUVs had their best retail sales in nearly 20 years. Combined retail sales of trucks and SUVs jumped 30.8%.

The growth was partially negated by lower F-150 inventories as the production activities came to a halt in March 2020 and lasted until-mid May, leading to a decline in production volume.

Andrew Frick, Vice President of Ford Sales in the U.S. and Canada, summed up the quarterly performance:

"Ford's retail sales exceeded 2020 and 2019 sales levels. Our customers are really embracing our new electrified vehicle lineup. The all-new fully electric Mustang Mach-E and the F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid lifted Ford's overall electrified vehicle sales to a record start in the first quarter with sales up 74 percent over a year ago. Our all-new Bronco Sport posted record monthly sales in March and helped power Ford Brand SUVs to their best start in 20 years."

SUV quarterly retail sales were up 37% compared to a year ago thanks to strong demand for Explorer, Expedition and the all-new Bronco Sport.

Lincoln luxury vehicles witnessed a quarterly sales increase of 14.1% at retail. Sales were primarily driven by strong performance of the Lincoln Corsair, with sales amounting to 7,114 units.

Trucks are a profitable segment for automakers, especially for Ford since the F-Series has been the top-selling pickup in the U.S. for 44 years. F-Series sales totaled a mammoth 203,797 vehicles in the first quarter (up 9.2%).

What's ahead?

Going forward, Ford expects auto sales to increase even more as businesses ramp back up and customers return to their normal travelling habits. Additionally, low interest rates and higher customer savings are expected to have positive impacts on the demand for cars.

However, the massive wealth transfer to the wealthiest Americans from the rest of the population during the pandemic is expected to negatively impact demand for cars going forward.

Disclosure: I do not hold any positions in the stocks mentioned.

Read more here:

About the author:

Mayank Marwah
A seasoned writer with keen interest in the automotive, technology, telecommunication, retail and aerospace sectors.

