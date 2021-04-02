Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Marine Petroleum Trust (NAS:MARPS, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $5.25 per share and the market cap of $10.5 million, Marine Petroleum Trust stock is believed to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Marine Petroleum Trust is shown in the chart below.

Because Marine Petroleum Trust is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Marine Petroleum Trust has a cash-to-debt ratio of 10000.00, which ranks better than 100% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Marine Petroleum Trust's financial strength as 9 out of 10, suggesting strong balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Marine Petroleum Trust over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Marine Petroleum Trust has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $0.6 million and earnings of $0.192 a share. Its operating margin is 61.69%, which ranks better than 97% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Marine Petroleum Trust at 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Marine Petroleum Trust over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Marine Petroleum Trust is -6.5%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -9.3%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Oil & Gas industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Marine Petroleum Trust's return on invested capital is 12133.33, and its cost of capital is 3.85. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Marine Petroleum Trust is shown below:

In conclusion, the stock of Marine Petroleum Trust (NAS:MARPS, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. To learn more about Marine Petroleum Trust stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

