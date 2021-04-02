The Cooper Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Overvalued

The stock of The Cooper (NYSE:COO, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $385.49 per share and the market cap of $18.9 billion, The Cooper stock gives every indication of being significantly overvalued. GF Value for The Cooper is shown in the chart below.

Because The Cooper is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 4.4% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 2.92% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. The Cooper has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.06, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Medical Devices & Instruments. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks The Cooper's financial strength as 6 out of 10, suggesting fair balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of The Cooper over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. The Cooper has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $2.5 billion and earnings of $45.3 a share. Its operating margin is 13.55%, which ranks better than 73% of the companies in the industry of Medical Devices & Instruments. Overall, the profitability of The Cooper is ranked 9 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of The Cooper over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of The Cooper is 4.4%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Medical Devices & Instruments. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -1.4%, which ranks worse than 69% of the companies in the industry of Medical Devices & Instruments.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, The Cooper's return on invested capital is 35.61, and its cost of capital is 6.05. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of The Cooper is shown below:

In closing, The Cooper (NYSE:COO, 30-year Financials) stock appears to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks worse than 69% of the companies in the industry of Medical Devices & Instruments. To learn more about The Cooper stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.