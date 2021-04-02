Private Asset Management Inc Buys NextEra Energy Inc, D.R. Horton Inc, Airbnb Inc, Sells Xylem Inc, Wells Fargo, Viatris Inc

San Diego, CA, based Investment company Private Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys NextEra Energy Inc, D.R. Horton Inc, Airbnb Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Realty Income Corp, sells Xylem Inc, Wells Fargo, Viatris Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc, PacWest Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Private Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Private Asset Management Inc owns 148 stocks with a total value of $707 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 519,253 shares, 9.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.36% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 277,898 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94% Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 306,288 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.06% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 110,931 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.19% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 664,391 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%

Private Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $188.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Asset Management Inc initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The purchase prices were between $62.05 and $88.17, with an estimated average price of $76.77. The stock is now traded at around $69.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,165 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Asset Management Inc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $552.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 815 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 30,580 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Asset Management Inc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $402.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 665 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $23.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,681 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Asset Management Inc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 845.51%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $75.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 57,071 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Asset Management Inc added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 175.72%. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.32. The stock is now traded at around $91.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 31,096 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 23.25%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $218.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 27,158 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 40.07%. The purchase prices were between $57.78 and $64.22, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $65.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 51,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40.44%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $368.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,945 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Corteva Inc by 26.66%. The purchase prices were between $38.35 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $44.24. The stock is now traded at around $46.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 47,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Private Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $24.99 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $25.26.

Private Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81.

Private Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12.

Private Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46.

Private Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 53.22%. The sale prices were between $24.92 and $25.91, with an estimated average price of $25.42. The stock is now traded at around $25.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Private Asset Management Inc still held 22,973 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in Xylem Inc by 22.72%. The sale prices were between $95.12 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $104.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Private Asset Management Inc still held 21,603 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 36.33%. The sale prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $16.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Private Asset Management Inc still held 69,929 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in PacWest Bancorp by 20.28%. The sale prices were between $25.65 and $41.25, with an estimated average price of $35.09. The stock is now traded at around $39.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Private Asset Management Inc still held 49,738 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 41.82%. The sale prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $50.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Private Asset Management Inc still held 10,488 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 26.16%. The sale prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $217.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Private Asset Management Inc still held 1,053 shares as of 2021-03-31.