5 Tech Stocks Popular Among Gurus

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener as of April 1, the following Tech stocks are popular among gurus.

Cognizant

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) has a market cap of $42.05 billion. Its revenue has grown 13.70% over the past 10 years.

The IT services provider is held by 19 gurus, including Dodge & Cox with 4.10% of outstanding shares, Al Gore (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.62% and Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.62%.

As of April 1, shares were trading with a price-earnings ratio of 30.83. The share price of $79.24 was 4.22% below the 52-week high and 98.05% above the 52-week low. Year to date, the stock price has declined 0.21%.

KLA

KLA Corp. (KLAC) has a market cap of $49.29 billion. Its revenue has risen 7.90% over the past 10 years.

Among the 11 gurus invested in the company, PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) is the largest with 6.08% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.34% and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.11%.

As of April 1, the share price of $319.94 was 6.51% below the 52-week high and 190.35% above the 52-week low. Year to date, the stock price has risen 22.90%. The stock was trading with a price-earnings ratio of 36.52.

Snowflake

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) has a market cap of $51.76 billion.

The data warehousing, and sharing company is held by nine gurus. The largest guru shareholder is Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.16% of outstanding shares. Other notable shareholders include Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.44%, Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.35% and Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.62%.

As of April 1, shares were trading with a price-book ratio of 10.48. The share price of $235 was 45.22% below the 52-week high and 14.60% above the 52-week low. Year to date, the stock has lost 15.54%.

Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM) has a market cap of $53.25 billion.

A total of 12 gurus hold shares in the company, which provides project planning and management software. With 2.63% of outstanding shares, BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO is the largest guru shareholder, followed by Sands with 2.04%, Simons' firm with 1.74% and Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.37%.

On April 1, the stock traded with a price-book ratio of 315. The share price of $212.94 was 18.85% below the 52-week high and 93.56% above the 52-week low. Year to date, the stock has declined 8.04%.

NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) has a market cap of $55.12 billion. Its revenue has grown 10% over the past 10 years.

A total of eight gurus own shares of the company, which provides high-performance mixed-signal products. The company's largest guru shareholder is Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.49% of outstanding shares, followed by Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.38% and First Pacific Advisors (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.26%.

On April 1, the share price of $55.12 was 5.05% below the 52-week high and 240.70% above the 52-week low. The stock was trading with a price-book ratio of 6.24. Year to date, the stock price has risen 22.81%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

