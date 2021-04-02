Moderna Inc (MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sold $2.4 million of Shares

CEO of Moderna Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephane Bancel (insider trades) sold 19,000 shares of MRNA on 04/01/2021 at an average price of $127.11 a share. The total sale was $2.4 million.

Moderna Inc has a market cap of $53.09 billion; its shares were traded at around $132.550000 with and P/S ratio of 65.10.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of MRNA stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $127.11. The price of the stock has increased by 4.28% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 03/26/2021 at the average price of $132.76. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.16% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of MRNA stock on 03/25/2021 at the average price of $131.71. The price of the stock has increased by 0.64% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 03/19/2021 at the average price of $142.64. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.07% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of MRNA stock on 03/18/2021 at the average price of $146.94. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.79% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

General Counsel and Secretary Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of MRNA stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $132.51. The price of the stock has increased by 0.03% since.

Director Noubar Afeyan sold 3,752,805 shares of MRNA stock on 03/31/2021 at the average price of $121.43. The price of the stock has increased by 9.16% since.

See remarks Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of MRNA stock on 03/31/2021 at the average price of $121.1. The price of the stock has increased by 9.45% since.

General Counsel and Secretary Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of MRNA stock on 03/30/2021 at the average price of $123.3. The price of the stock has increased by 7.5% since.

See remarks Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of MRNA stock on 03/29/2021 at the average price of $130.05. The price of the stock has increased by 1.92% since.

