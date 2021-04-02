Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) President and CEO Mark Aslett Sold $527,625 of Shares

President and CEO of Mercury Systems Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark Aslett (insider trades) sold 7,500 shares of MRCY on 03/31/2021 at an average price of $70.35 a share. The total sale was $527,625.

Mercury Systems Inc is a commercial provider of secure processing subsystems designed and made in the USA for critical defense and intelligence programs. The Company delivers affordable solutions, service and support to defense prime contractors. Mercury Systems Inc has a market cap of $4.07 billion; its shares were traded at around $72.420000 with a P/E ratio of 50.29 and P/S ratio of 4.76. Mercury Systems Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 22.20% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Mark Aslett sold 7,500 shares of MRCY stock on 03/31/2021 at the average price of $70.35. The price of the stock has increased by 2.94% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

VP, CAO Michelle M Mccarthy sold 793 shares of MRCY stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $69.32. The price of the stock has increased by 4.47% since.

