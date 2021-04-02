Strong Job Growth to Add Fuel to Wall Street Rally

U.S. job growth gained momentum in March, according to a report published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday morning.

Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 916,000 in March, twice the job gains back in February, while the unemployment rate dropped down to 6%.

These improvements in the labor market reflect the continued resumption of economic activity in sectors that had been subdued due to the Covid-19 pandemic, like leisure and hospitality, public and private education and construction.

The news of an improving labor market added fuel to the Wall Street rally, sending equity futures higher. Cash markets were closed, however, as U.S. exchanges observed Good Friday.

Still, it's unclear whether these gains will hold next week once cash markets open again for trade. Robust job reports are a mixed blessing for equity markets. On the one side, a strong economy is a boon to household income and spending, which eventually translate to higher earnings and equity prices.

On the other side, a strong economy can fuel inflation and higher interest rates that translate into lower equity prices.

Already, rising inflation and interest rates have appeared in Wall Street headlines in recent weeks. The Producer Price Index —a measure of inflation at the wholesale level—rose 2.8% from a year earlier in February, following a 1.7% increase in January, the most significant advance since October 2018. The Consumer Price Index—a measure of inflation at the retail level— rose 0.4% from January and 1.7% from a year earlier.

Higher inflation numbers pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note to 1.70%, up from 0.55% last August.

Some economists see the return of the 1960s-style inflation (demand-pull inflation), fueled by expansionary fiscal and monetary policies, which push prices higher as the economy recovers from the pandemic.

Others see the return of early 1970s-style inflation (cost-push inflation), fueled by a spike in wages, raw materials and energy prices due to supply chain bottlenecks created by the pandemic.

Both scenarios mean higher interest rates and big trouble for risky assets on Wall Street, which are interest-rate sensitive.

Still, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell doesn't subscribe to either scenario. He has repeatedly said that inflationary pressures arising from the economy's return to regular conditions as temporary. He has argued that there's plenty of slack in the economy, as the unemployment rate remains high and capacity utilization low.

Adding to the Federal Reserve's position is that the current job gains are primarily citizens returning to their old jobs rather than new jobs that create competition among employers, pushing wages and prices higher.

While it's still unclear how long the inflationary pressures will last, one thing is clear: Wall Street will cast a wary eye on inflation as the U.S. economy heads to full employment.

