Netgear Inc (NTGR) CEO Patrick Cs Lo Sold $1.1 million of Shares

Netgear Inc is a networking equipment provider. Its array of products includes WiFi routers, DSL modems, Hotspots, USB Modems, WiFi adapters & switches. Netgear Inc has a market cap of $1.28 billion; its shares were traded at around $41.750000 with a P/E ratio of 22.21 and P/S ratio of 1.02.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,076 shares of NTGR stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $41.36. The price of the stock has increased by 0.94% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO Michael F Falcon sold 782 shares of NTGR stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $43.6. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.24% since.

SVP, Legal and Corp Dev Andrew Wonki Kim sold 782 shares of NTGR stock on 03/19/2021 at the average price of $43.12. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.18% since.

SVP, World Wide Sales Michael A Werdann sold 1,995 shares of NTGR stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $43.17. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.29% since.

CTO Mark G Merrill sold 5,500 shares of NTGR stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $42.73. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.29% since.

