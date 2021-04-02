Chemung Canal Trust Co Buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, BlackRock Inc, Emerson Electric Co, Sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co

Elmira, NY, based Investment company Chemung Canal Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, BlackRock Inc, Emerson Electric Co, Royal Bank of Canada, Raytheon Technologies Corp, sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Honeywell International Inc, Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chemung Canal Trust Co. As of 2021Q1, Chemung Canal Trust Co owns 116 stocks with a total value of $499 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TROW, SIRI,

TROW, SIRI, Added Positions: XLF, BLK, EMR, RY, RTX, PSX, BCE, STZ, IWD, ADBE, MDT, ZBH, XLE, MMM, CMCSA, SBUX, USB, V, IWM, XLB, PEP, XSD, AMZN, MCD, IVV, UNH,

XLF, BLK, EMR, RY, RTX, PSX, BCE, STZ, IWD, ADBE, MDT, ZBH, XLE, MMM, CMCSA, SBUX, USB, V, IWM, XLB, PEP, XSD, AMZN, MCD, IVV, UNH, Reduced Positions: GS, BMY, CL, HON, VZ, MS, DIS, XLV, AMAT, XLRE, NOW, D, JCI, CRM, DUK, PG, MRK, AAPL, XLU, JNJ, XLK, CHMG, QQQ, MSFT, AXP, PFE, XOM, XLP, IWF, NVO, ORLY, JPM, KO, XLC, XLI, TFC, WMT, XLY, INTC, UNP, GSK, GOOGL, OTIS, ROK, NKE, CARR, SO, TXN, ABT, CVX, PAYX, DE, T, ABBV, AMGN, ADP, BRK.B, TRV, GD, HD, IBM, IWO, LLY, ENB, DHR, COST, GE, NEE, SPY,

GS, BMY, CL, HON, VZ, MS, DIS, XLV, AMAT, XLRE, NOW, D, JCI, CRM, DUK, PG, MRK, AAPL, XLU, JNJ, XLK, CHMG, QQQ, MSFT, AXP, PFE, XOM, XLP, IWF, NVO, ORLY, JPM, KO, XLC, XLI, TFC, WMT, XLY, INTC, UNP, GSK, GOOGL, OTIS, ROK, NKE, CARR, SO, TXN, ABT, CVX, PAYX, DE, T, ABBV, AMGN, ADP, BRK.B, TRV, GD, HD, IBM, IWO, LLY, ENB, DHR, COST, GE, NEE, SPY, Sold Out: IBB,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 92,282 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 118,752 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.38% Chemung Financial Corp (CHMG) - 369,737 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.67% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 86,405 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.1% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,188 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.07%

Chemung Canal Trust Co initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.69 and $178.13, with an estimated average price of $163.98. The stock is now traded at around $173.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 17,903 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chemung Canal Trust Co initiated holding in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.79 and $6.87, with an estimated average price of $6.1. The stock is now traded at around $6.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 149,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chemung Canal Trust Co added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 187.67%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $34.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 301,881 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chemung Canal Trust Co added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 510.09%. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $766.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 8,163 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chemung Canal Trust Co added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 160.84%. The purchase prices were between $78.01 and $92.2, with an estimated average price of $86.02. The stock is now traded at around $90.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 91,872 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chemung Canal Trust Co added to a holding in Royal Bank of Canada by 883.23%. The purchase prices were between $80.87 and $93.73, with an estimated average price of $86.99. The stock is now traded at around $92.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 53,232 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chemung Canal Trust Co added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 407.44%. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $77.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 64,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chemung Canal Trust Co added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 1319.04%. The purchase prices were between $67.38 and $88.66, with an estimated average price of $78.44. The stock is now traded at around $83.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 47,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chemung Canal Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $146.68 and $172.45, with an estimated average price of $158.7.

Chemung Canal Trust Co reduced to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 68.15%. The sale prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $62.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.12%. Chemung Canal Trust Co still held 40,229 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chemung Canal Trust Co reduced to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 81.78%. The sale prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $327.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.12%. Chemung Canal Trust Co still held 4,493 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chemung Canal Trust Co reduced to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 72.3%. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38. The stock is now traded at around $78.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.05%. Chemung Canal Trust Co still held 22,345 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chemung Canal Trust Co reduced to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 61.87%. The sale prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $216.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.95%. Chemung Canal Trust Co still held 13,103 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chemung Canal Trust Co reduced to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 56.96%. The sale prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.92%. Chemung Canal Trust Co still held 56,564 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chemung Canal Trust Co reduced to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 37.81%. The sale prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $78.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.71%. Chemung Canal Trust Co still held 80,888 shares as of 2021-03-31.