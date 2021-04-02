Fg New America Acquisition Corp (FGNA) CEO Larry G Jr Swets Bought $221,800 of Shares

CEO of Fg New America Acquisition Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Larry G Jr Swets (insider trades) bought 20,000 shares of FGNA on 03/31/2021 at an average price of $11.09 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $221,800.

Fg New America Acquisition Corp has a market cap of $308.154 million; its shares were traded at around $10.170000 .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO, 10% Owner Larry G Jr Swets bought 20,000 shares of FGNA stock on 03/31/2021 at the average price of $11.09. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.3% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Hassan Baqar bought 4,500 shares of FGNA stock on 03/31/2021 at the average price of $10.56. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.69% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President, 10% Owner Kyle Cerminara bought 5,892 shares of FGNA stock on 03/31/2021 at the average price of $10.17. The price of the stock has decreased by 0% since.

For the complete insider trading history of FGNA, click here