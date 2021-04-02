>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Fg New America Acquisition Corp (FGNA) CEO Larry G Jr Swets Bought $221,800 of Shares

April 02, 2021 | About: FGNA -0.2%

CEO of Fg New America Acquisition Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Larry G Jr Swets (insider trades) bought 20,000 shares of FGNA on 03/31/2021 at an average price of $11.09 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $221,800.

Fg New America Acquisition Corp has a market cap of $308.154 million; its shares were traded at around $10.170000 .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO, 10% Owner Larry G Jr Swets bought 20,000 shares of FGNA stock on 03/31/2021 at the average price of $11.09. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.3% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Hassan Baqar bought 4,500 shares of FGNA stock on 03/31/2021 at the average price of $10.56. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.69% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • President, 10% Owner Kyle Cerminara bought 5,892 shares of FGNA stock on 03/31/2021 at the average price of $10.17. The price of the stock has decreased by 0% since.

For the complete insider trading history of FGNA, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)