Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing Sold $4 million of Shares

CEO of Monolithic Power Systems Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael Hsing (insider trades) sold 10,960 shares of MPWR on 04/01/2021 at an average price of $364.78 a share. The total sale was $4 million.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc is a provider of high-performance power solutions. These solutions are found in industrial applications, telecommunication infrastructures, cloud computing, automotive, and consumer applications. Monolithic Power Systems Inc has a market cap of $16.77 billion; its shares were traded at around $367.520000 with a P/E ratio of 105.31 and P/S ratio of 20.48. The dividend yield of Monolithic Power Systems Inc stocks is 0.57%. Monolithic Power Systems Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 17.70% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Monolithic Power Systems Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of MPWR stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $364.78. The price of the stock has increased by 0.75% since.

CEO Michael Hsing sold 63,583 shares of MPWR stock on 03/30/2021 at the average price of $339.06. The price of the stock has increased by 8.39% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of MPWR stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $364.78. The price of the stock has increased by 0.75% since.

CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of MPWR stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $350.48. The price of the stock has increased by 4.86% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Pres. of MPS Asia Operations Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of MPWR stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $364.78. The price of the stock has increased by 0.75% since.

VP & General Counsel Saria Tseng sold 4,305 shares of MPWR stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $364.78. The price of the stock has increased by 0.75% since.

Sr. V.P.of Sales and Marketing Maurice Sciammas sold 5,508 shares of MPWR stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $364.93. The price of the stock has increased by 0.71% since.

