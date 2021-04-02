RVW Wealth, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, Sells JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equit, Intuit Inc, Stryker Corp

Investment company RVW Wealth, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, The Walt Disney Co, Ares Capital Corp, sells JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equit, Intuit Inc, Stryker Corp, WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund, Thomson Reuters Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RVW Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q1, RVW Wealth, LLC owns 69 stocks with a total value of $400 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 453,115 shares, 8.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.07% WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) - 540,120 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.06% SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 618,553 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.12% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 237,821 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.97% SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SLY) - 311,237 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.81%

RVW Wealth, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $47.37, with an estimated average price of $44.7. The stock is now traded at around $44.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 298,309 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RVW Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Ares Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.51 and $19.23, with an estimated average price of $17.98. The stock is now traded at around $18.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 12,941 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RVW Wealth, LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $368.79 and $397.26, with an estimated average price of $385.64. The stock is now traded at around $400.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 664 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RVW Wealth, LLC initiated holding in AerCap Holdings NV. The purchase prices were between $38.24 and $61.41, with an estimated average price of $48.6. The stock is now traded at around $59.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RVW Wealth, LLC initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $89.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RVW Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $252.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 932 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RVW Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 54.21%. The purchase prices were between $72.34 and $76.86, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $76.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 302,753 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RVW Wealth, LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 26.81%. The purchase prices were between $78.53 and $99.37, with an estimated average price of $90.41. The stock is now traded at around $95.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 311,237 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RVW Wealth, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 208.51%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $188.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 21,522 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RVW Wealth, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 92.87%. The purchase prices were between $45.24 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $45.74. The stock is now traded at around $45.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 16,971 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RVW Wealth, LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 37.75%. The purchase prices were between $48.04 and $48.72, with an estimated average price of $48.47. The stock is now traded at around $48.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 19,624 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RVW Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 29.40%. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $148.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,301 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RVW Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Intuit Inc. The sale prices were between $361 and $422.26, with an estimated average price of $385.52.

RVW Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $221.01 and $248.82, with an estimated average price of $239.94.

RVW Wealth, LLC reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equit by 97.03%. The sale prices were between $54.25 and $58.22, with an estimated average price of $56.44. The stock is now traded at around $56.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.58%. RVW Wealth, LLC still held 5,044 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RVW Wealth, LLC reduced to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 40.42%. The sale prices were between $42.76 and $52.26, with an estimated average price of $47.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. RVW Wealth, LLC still held 31,580 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RVW Wealth, LLC reduced to a holding in Thomson Reuters Corp by 33.34%. The sale prices were between $78.54 and $89.14, with an estimated average price of $84.42. The stock is now traded at around $89.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. RVW Wealth, LLC still held 13,073 shares as of 2021-03-31.