Stillwater Investment Management, LLC Buys Dow Inc, Sells Cable One Inc, IAA Inc

April 02, 2021 | About: DOW +1.03% CABO +0.05% IAA +2.03%

Stillwater, MN, based Investment company Stillwater Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Dow Inc, sells Cable One Inc, IAA Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stillwater Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Stillwater Investment Management, LLC owns 79 stocks with a total value of $348 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Stillwater Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stillwater+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Stillwater Investment Management, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 214,922 shares, 24.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%
  2. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 126,959 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.81%
  3. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 353,050 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.35%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 154,915 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.05%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,521 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.33%
New Purchase: Dow Inc (DOW)

Stillwater Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $64.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Cable One Inc (CABO)

Stillwater Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cable One Inc. The sale prices were between $1746.06 and $2152.22, with an estimated average price of $1955.72.

Sold Out: IAA Inc (IAA)

Stillwater Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in IAA Inc. The sale prices were between $53.97 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $59.4.



