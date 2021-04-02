Stillwater Investment Management, LLC Buys Dow Inc, Sells Cable One Inc, IAA Inc

Stillwater, MN, based Investment company Stillwater Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Dow Inc, sells Cable One Inc, IAA Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stillwater Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Stillwater Investment Management, LLC owns 79 stocks with a total value of $348 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DOW,

DOW, Added Positions: IWM, XLE, BRK.B, XLF, XLU, XLV, MMM, GILD, KMB, PG, GS, COST, ORCL, PSX, XOM, SCHX, CME, CVX,

IWM, XLE, BRK.B, XLF, XLU, XLV, MMM, GILD, KMB, PG, GS, COST, ORCL, PSX, XOM, SCHX, CME, CVX, Reduced Positions: IWR, AAPL, AMZN, XLK, JNJ, FB, BA, KO, IBM, MSFT, COP,

IWR, AAPL, AMZN, XLK, JNJ, FB, BA, KO, IBM, MSFT, COP, Sold Out: CABO, IAA,

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 214,922 shares, 24.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 126,959 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.81% iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 353,050 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.35% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 154,915 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.05% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,521 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.33%

Stillwater Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $64.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stillwater Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cable One Inc. The sale prices were between $1746.06 and $2152.22, with an estimated average price of $1955.72.

Stillwater Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in IAA Inc. The sale prices were between $53.97 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $59.4.