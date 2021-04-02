Vizio Holding Corp (VZIO) CEO William Wei Wang Sold $6.7 million of Shares

CEO of Vizio Holding Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) William Wei Wang (insider trades) sold 341,682 shares of VZIO on 03/31/2021 at an average price of $19.58 a share. The total sale was $6.7 million.

Vizio Holding Corp has a market cap of $4.47 billion; its shares were traded at around $24.310000 with and P/S ratio of 2.19.

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Julia S Gouw bought 35,000 shares of VZIO stock on 03/29/2021 at the average price of $21. The price of the stock has increased by 15.76% since.

President and COO Ben Bun Wong sold 90,381 shares of VZIO stock on 03/31/2021 at the average price of $19.58. The price of the stock has increased by 24.16% since.

10% Owner Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 162,290 shares of VZIO stock on 03/31/2021 at the average price of $19.58. The price of the stock has increased by 24.16% since.

Director David Eugene Russell sold 85,009 shares of VZIO stock on 03/31/2021 at the average price of $19.58. The price of the stock has increased by 24.16% since.

Chief Technology Officer William T Baxter sold 28,984 shares of VZIO stock on 03/31/2021 at the average price of $19.58. The price of the stock has increased by 24.16% since.

