>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Analog Devices Inc (ADI) President & CEO Vincent Roche Sold $1.6 million of Shares

April 02, 2021 | About: ADI +3.42%

President & CEO of Analog Devices Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Vincent Roche (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of ADI on 04/01/2021 at an average price of $157.38 a share. The total sale was $1.6 million.

Analog Devices Inc is engaged in the semiconductor industry. Its business involves designing, manufacturing and marketing of high-performance analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits used in all types of electronic equipment. Analog Devices Inc has a market cap of $59.16 billion; its shares were traded at around $160.380000 with a P/E ratio of 42.54 and P/S ratio of 10.19. The dividend yield of Analog Devices Inc stocks is 1.59%. Analog Devices Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 8.70% over the past 10 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of ADI stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $157.38. The price of the stock has increased by 1.91% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • SVP, Finance & CFO Prashanth Mahendra-rajah sold 6,500 shares of ADI stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $159.63. The price of the stock has increased by 0.47% since.
  • SVP, Finance & CFO Prashanth Mahendra-rajah sold 8,700 shares of ADI stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $148.89. The price of the stock has increased by 7.72% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • SVP, Atmtve, Comm, ArSpc & Def Gregory N. Henderson sold 2,341 shares of ADI stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $160. The price of the stock has increased by 0.24% since.
  • SVP, Ind, Consr, Multi-Markets Martin Cotter sold 864 shares of ADI stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $157.38. The price of the stock has increased by 1.91% since.
  • SVP, Atmtve, Comm, ArSpc & Def Gregory N. Henderson sold 5,928 shares of ADI stock on 03/29/2021 at the average price of $155.03. The price of the stock has increased by 3.45% since.
  • SVP, Atmtve, Comm, ArSpc & Def Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of ADI stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $154.6. The price of the stock has increased by 3.74% since.
  • Director James Champy sold 4,245 shares of ADI stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $153.5. The price of the stock has increased by 4.48% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ADI, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)