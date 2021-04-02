Analog Devices Inc (ADI) President & CEO Vincent Roche Sold $1.6 million of Shares

President & CEO of Analog Devices Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Vincent Roche (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of ADI on 04/01/2021 at an average price of $157.38 a share. The total sale was $1.6 million.

Analog Devices Inc is engaged in the semiconductor industry. Its business involves designing, manufacturing and marketing of high-performance analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits used in all types of electronic equipment. Analog Devices Inc has a market cap of $59.16 billion; its shares were traded at around $160.380000 with a P/E ratio of 42.54 and P/S ratio of 10.19. The dividend yield of Analog Devices Inc stocks is 1.59%. Analog Devices Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 8.70% over the past 10 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

CFO Recent Trades:

SVP, Finance & CFO Prashanth Mahendra-rajah sold 6,500 shares of ADI stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $159.63. The price of the stock has increased by 0.47% since.

SVP, Finance & CFO Prashanth Mahendra-rajah sold 8,700 shares of ADI stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $148.89. The price of the stock has increased by 7.72% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP, Atmtve, Comm, ArSpc & Def Gregory N. Henderson sold 2,341 shares of ADI stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $160. The price of the stock has increased by 0.24% since.

SVP, Ind, Consr, Multi-Markets Martin Cotter sold 864 shares of ADI stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $157.38. The price of the stock has increased by 1.91% since.

SVP, Atmtve, Comm, ArSpc & Def Gregory N. Henderson sold 5,928 shares of ADI stock on 03/29/2021 at the average price of $155.03. The price of the stock has increased by 3.45% since.

SVP, Atmtve, Comm, ArSpc & Def Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of ADI stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $154.6. The price of the stock has increased by 3.74% since.

Director James Champy sold 4,245 shares of ADI stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $153.5. The price of the stock has increased by 4.48% since.

