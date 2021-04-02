Ventas Inc (VTR) Chairman and CEO Debra A Cafaro Sold $963,993 of Shares

Chairman and CEO of Ventas Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Debra A Cafaro (insider trades) sold 18,076 shares of VTR on 04/01/2021 at an average price of $53.33 a share. The total sale was $963,993.

Ventas Inc is a real estate investment trust. It holds a diversified portfolio of seniors housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science buildings, and hospitals. Ventas Inc has a market cap of $20.38 billion; its shares were traded at around $54.400000 with a P/E ratio of 46.90 and P/S ratio of 5.40. The dividend yield of Ventas Inc stocks is 3.31%. Ventas Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 3.00% over the past 10 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman and CEO Debra A Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of VTR stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $53.33. The price of the stock has increased by 2.01% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP and CFO Robert F Probst sold 5,100 shares of VTR stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $58. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.21% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Richard I Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of VTR stock on 03/24/2021 at the average price of $54.04. The price of the stock has increased by 0.67% since.

