>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Ventas Inc (VTR) Chairman and CEO Debra A Cafaro Sold $963,993 of Shares

April 02, 2021 | About: VTR +1.99%

Chairman and CEO of Ventas Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Debra A Cafaro (insider trades) sold 18,076 shares of VTR on 04/01/2021 at an average price of $53.33 a share. The total sale was $963,993.

Ventas Inc is a real estate investment trust. It holds a diversified portfolio of seniors housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science buildings, and hospitals. Ventas Inc has a market cap of $20.38 billion; its shares were traded at around $54.400000 with a P/E ratio of 46.90 and P/S ratio of 5.40. The dividend yield of Ventas Inc stocks is 3.31%. Ventas Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 3.00% over the past 10 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman and CEO Debra A Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of VTR stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $53.33. The price of the stock has increased by 2.01% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP and CFO Robert F Probst sold 5,100 shares of VTR stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $58. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.21% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Richard I Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of VTR stock on 03/24/2021 at the average price of $54.04. The price of the stock has increased by 0.67% since.

For the complete insider trading history of VTR, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)