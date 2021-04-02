>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) CEO Thomas Reeg Sold $6.2 million of Shares

April 02, 2021 | About: CZR +1.7%

CEO of Caesars Entertainment Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Thomas Reeg (insider trades) sold 70,000 shares of CZR on 04/01/2021 at an average price of $88.33 a share. The total sale was $6.2 million.

Eldorado Resorts Inc is a gaming and hospitality company. It owns and operates gaming facilities located in Ohio, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Caesars Entertainment Inc has a market cap of $18.52 billion; its shares were traded at around $88.940000 with and P/S ratio of 3.72.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of CZR stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $88.33. The price of the stock has increased by 0.69% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • President and COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of CZR stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $88.33. The price of the stock has increased by 0.69% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CZR, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)