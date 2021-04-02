Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) CEO Thomas Reeg Sold $6.2 million of Shares

CEO of Caesars Entertainment Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Thomas Reeg (insider trades) sold 70,000 shares of CZR on 04/01/2021 at an average price of $88.33 a share. The total sale was $6.2 million.

Eldorado Resorts Inc is a gaming and hospitality company. It owns and operates gaming facilities located in Ohio, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Caesars Entertainment Inc has a market cap of $18.52 billion; its shares were traded at around $88.940000 with and P/S ratio of 3.72.

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President and COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of CZR stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $88.33. The price of the stock has increased by 0.69% since.

