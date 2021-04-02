Schrodinger Inc (SDGR) EVP & Chief Legal Officer Yvonne Tran Sold $1.1 million of Shares

EVP & Chief Legal Officer of Schrodinger Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Yvonne Tran (insider trades) sold 13,377 shares of SDGR on 04/01/2021 at an average price of $79.58 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Schrodinger Inc has a market cap of $5.5 billion; its shares were traded at around $78.530000 with and P/S ratio of 42.73.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP & CFO Joel Lebowitz sold 5,574 shares of SDGR stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $79.96. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.79% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

10% Owner David E Shaw sold 184,043 shares of SDGR stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $76.12. The price of the stock has increased by 3.17% since.

EVP & Managing Director Jorg Weiser sold 418 shares of SDGR stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $78.34. The price of the stock has increased by 0.24% since.

EVP & Chief Legal Officer Yvonne Tran sold 13,377 shares of SDGR stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $79.58. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.32% since.

EVP & Chief HR Officer Jennifer Daniel sold 418 shares of SDGR stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $78.34. The price of the stock has increased by 0.24% since.

10% Owner David E Shaw sold 150,000 shares of SDGR stock on 03/24/2021 at the average price of $74.49. The price of the stock has increased by 5.42% since.

