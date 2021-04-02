Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld Sold $1.6 million of Shares

CEO of Generac Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Aaron Jagdfeld (insider trades) sold 5,000 shares of GNRC on 04/01/2021 at an average price of $329.85 a share. The total sale was $1.6 million.

Generac Holdings Inc is a designer and manufacturer of power generation equipment and other engine powered products. The company primarily serves the residential, light commercial, industrial and construction markets. Generac Holdings Inc has a market cap of $20.35 billion; its shares were traded at around $323.800000 with a P/E ratio of 58.98 and P/S ratio of 8.31. Generac Holdings Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 11.00% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Generac Holdings Inc the business predictability rank of 4-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

