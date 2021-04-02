Asana Inc (ASAN) COO Chris Farinacci Sold $769,124 of Shares

COO of Asana Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Chris Farinacci (insider trades) sold 26,072 shares of ASAN on 04/01/2021 at an average price of $29.5 a share. The total sale was $769,124.

Asana Inc has a market cap of $4.9 billion; its shares were traded at around $30.810000 with and P/S ratio of 19.16.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Tim M Wan sold 40,000 shares of ASAN stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $32.85. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.21% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Lorrie M Norrington bought 6,200 shares of ASAN stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $32.12. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.08% since.

COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of ASAN stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $29.5. The price of the stock has increased by 4.44% since.

GC, Corporate Secretary Eleanor B Lacey sold 21,500 shares of ASAN stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $32.84. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.18% since.

COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of ASAN stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $31.93. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.51% since.

