Starbucks Corp (SBUX) president and ceo Kevin R Johnson Sold $16.7 million of Shares

president and ceo of Starbucks Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kevin R Johnson (insider trades) sold 153,290 shares of SBUX on 04/01/2021 at an average price of $109.12 a share. The total sale was $16.7 million.

Starbucks Corp is the roaster, marketer and retailer of specialty coffee in the world, operating globally. It sells a variety of coffee and tea products. It sells goods and services under brands including Teavana, Tazo, and Seattle's Best Coffee. Starbucks Corp has a market cap of $128.77 billion; its shares were traded at around $109.380000 with a P/E ratio of 195.32 and P/S ratio of 5.56. The dividend yield of Starbucks Corp stocks is 1.57%. Starbucks Corp had an annual average EBITDA growth of 16.60% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Starbucks Corp the business predictability rank of 2-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

evp, general counsel Rachel A Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of SBUX stock on 03/29/2021 at the average price of $109.51. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.12% since.

