Neogen Corp (NEOG) President & CEO John Edward Adent Sold $3.6 million of Shares

President & CEO of Neogen Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John Edward Adent (insider trades) sold 40,464 shares of NEOG on 03/31/2021 at an average price of $87.99 a share. The total sale was $3.6 million.

Neogen Corp, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets a line of products dedicated to food and animal safety. Neogen Corp has a market cap of $4.78 billion; its shares were traded at around $89.330000 with a P/E ratio of 77.14 and P/S ratio of 10.59. Neogen Corp had an annual average EBITDA growth of 9.70% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Neogen Corp the business predictability rank of 4-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO John Edward Adent sold 9,536 shares of NEOG stock on 03/30/2021 at the average price of $87.09. The price of the stock has increased by 2.57% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

Vice President & CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 15,000 shares of NEOG stock on 03/31/2021 at the average price of $88.07. The price of the stock has increased by 1.43% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director William T Boehm sold 2,000 shares of NEOG stock on 03/31/2021 at the average price of $88.25. The price of the stock has increased by 1.22% since.

Senior Director, Special Proje Terri A Morrical sold 600 shares of NEOG stock on 03/29/2021 at the average price of $87.99. The price of the stock has increased by 1.52% since.

Director Bruce Papesh sold 7,000 shares of NEOG stock on 03/25/2021 at the average price of $85.42. The price of the stock has increased by 4.58% since.

