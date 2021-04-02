Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) EVP, Chief Technology Officer Nir Zuk Sold $3.9 million of Shares

EVP, Chief Technology Officer of Palo Alto Networks Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Nir Zuk (insider trades) sold 12,000 shares of PANW on 04/01/2021 at an average price of $328.09 a share. The total sale was $3.9 million.

Palo Alto Networks Inc develops and sells network and endpoint cybersecurity solutions to enterprise customers. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a market cap of $31.9 billion; its shares were traded at around $328.050000 with and P/S ratio of 8.33.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Mark D Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of PANW stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $327.85. The price of the stock has increased by 0.06% since.

EVP, Chief Product Officer Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of PANW stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $348.66. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.91% since.

Director Mark D Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of PANW stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $339.51. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.38% since.

