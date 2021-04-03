Zoetis Stock Is Estimated To Be Modestly Overvalued

The stock of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $157.89 per share and the market cap of $75 billion, Zoetis stock appears to be modestly overvalued. GF Value for Zoetis is shown in the chart below.

Because Zoetis is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 9% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 7.89% annually over the next three to five years.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Zoetis has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.49, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Drug Manufacturers industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Zoetis's financial strength as 5 out of 10, suggesting fair balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Zoetis over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Zoetis has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $6.7 billion and earnings of $3.42 a share. Its operating margin of 33.99% better than 96% of the companies in Drug Manufacturers industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Zoetis's profitability as strong. This is the revenue and net income of Zoetis over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Zoetis is 9%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Drug Manufacturers industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 12.3%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Drug Manufacturers industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Zoetis's ROIC was 21.24, while its WACC came in at 5.18. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Zoetis is shown below:

In short, the stock of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS, 30-year Financials) is believed to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Drug Manufacturers industry. To learn more about Zoetis stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

