Village Farms International Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Village Farms International (NAS:VFF, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $13.8 per share and the market cap of $1.1 billion, Village Farms International stock is believed to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Village Farms International is shown in the chart below.

Because Village Farms International is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which is estimated to grow 15.67% annually over the next three to five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Village Farms International has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.25, which is in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. The overall financial strength of Village Farms International is 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Village Farms International is fair. This is the debt and cash of Village Farms International over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Village Farms International has been profitable 6 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $170.1 million and earnings of $0.198 a share. Its operating margin of -8.26% worse than 85% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Village Farms International's profitability as poor. This is the revenue and net income of Village Farms International over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Village Farms International's 3-year average revenue growth rate is worse than 86% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. Village Farms International's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 26.2%, which ranks better than 84% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Village Farms International's ROIC was -10.08, while its WACC came in at 24.08. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Village Farms International is shown below:

To conclude, the stock of Village Farms International (NAS:VFF, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks better than 84% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. To learn more about Village Farms International stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

