Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP Stock Appears To Be Modestly Undervalued

The stock of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP, 30-year Financials) is believed to be modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $54.36 per share and the market cap of $16.1 billion, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP stock shows every sign of being modestly undervalued. GF Value for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is shown in the chart below.

Because Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which averaged 31.3% over the past five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.05, which which ranks worse than 81% of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated. The overall financial strength of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is poor. This is the debt and cash of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $8.9 billion and earnings of $0.34 a share. Its operating margin is 22.79%, which ranks better than 74% of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated. Overall, the profitability of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is ranked 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is 31.3%, which ranks better than 94% of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 24.4%, which ranks better than 86% of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP's ROIC is 2.82 while its WACC came in at 4.47. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is shown below:

To conclude, the stock of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP, 30-year Financials) appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 86% of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated. To learn more about Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.