3 High-Yield Stocks for Dividend Investors

The three stocks listed below may be of interest to dividend investors as they are granting much higher dividend yields than the S&P 500 Index. The benchmark index's dividend yields 1.45% as of Thursday, April 1.

Wall Street sell-side analysts have also issued positive ratings for these stocks, which indicates their shares are going to perform very well over the coming months.

B2Gold

The first company is B2Gold Corp. (BTG), a Canadian miner holding mineral deposits in Mali, the Philippines, Namibia and Nicaragua.

Based on Thursday's closing price of $4.50 per share, B2Gold offers a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 3.11% and a forward dividend yield of 3.56%. The company is currently paying a quarterly dividend of 4 cents per common share. The last payment was made on March 16.

B2Gold has paid dividends for about two years.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 8 out of 10 for both the company's financial strength and profitability.

On Wall Street as of March, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy with an average target price of $7.86 per share.

The share price has climbed 20.32% over the past year, which determined a market capitalization of $4.74 billion and a 52-week range of $2.16 to $7.55.

The stock is neither oversold nor overbought, as indicated by a 14-day relative strength index of 47.

Artisan Partners Asset Management

The second company is Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM), a Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based asset management firm focusing on pension and profit-sharing plans, government entities, U.S. and non-U.S. mutual funds, collective trusts and other organizations.

Based on Thursday's closing price of $52.52 per share, Artisan offers a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 5.86% and a forward dividend yield of 7.39%. The last distribution made by the company was a quarterly cash dividend of 97 cents per common share that shareholders received on Feb. 26.

The company has been paying dividends for approximately eight years.

GuruFocus assigned a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10 to the company.

On Wall Street as of March, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy with an average target price of $60.67 per share.

The share price has risen by 152% over the past year, which determined a market capitalization of $4.17 billion and a 52-week range of $17.69 to $55.25.

The stock is neither oversold nor overbought, as indicated by a 14-day relative strength index of 55.

Navient

The third company is Navient Corp. (NASDAQ:NAVI), a Wilmington, Delaware-based provider of credit services and business processing service solutions to clients in education, health care and government.

Based on Thursday's closing price of $14.34 per share, Navient offers trailing 12-month and forward dividend yields of 4.46%. The company is currently distributing a quarterly dividend of 16 cents per common share. The last payment was made to shareholders on March 19.

Navient has paid dividends for about five years.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 1 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and a score of 4 out of 10 to its profitability.

On Wall Street as of March, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $14.53 per share.

The share price has increased by 105.44% over the past year, determining a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a 52-week range of $4.07 to $14.54.

The stock is neither oversold nor overbought, as indicated by a 14-day relative strength index of 66.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author: