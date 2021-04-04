>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Alberto Abaterusso
Alberto Abaterusso
Articles (2594) 

3 High-Yield Stocks for Dividend Investors

These companies are returning more than the S&P 500

April 04, 2021 | About: BTG +4.41% APAM +0.67% NAVI +0.21%

The three stocks listed below may be of interest to dividend investors as they are granting much higher dividend yields than the S&P 500 Index. The benchmark index's dividend yields 1.45% as of Thursday, April 1.

Wall Street sell-side analysts have also issued positive ratings for these stocks, which indicates their shares are going to perform very well over the coming months.

B2Gold

The first company is B2Gold Corp. (BTG), a Canadian miner holding mineral deposits in Mali, the Philippines, Namibia and Nicaragua.

Based on Thursday's closing price of $4.50 per share, B2Gold offers a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 3.11% and a forward dividend yield of 3.56%. The company is currently paying a quarterly dividend of 4 cents per common share. The last payment was made on March 16.

B2Gold has paid dividends for about two years.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 8 out of 10 for both the company's financial strength and profitability.

On Wall Street as of March, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy with an average target price of $7.86 per share.

The share price has climbed 20.32% over the past year, which determined a market capitalization of $4.74 billion and a 52-week range of $2.16 to $7.55.

The stock is neither oversold nor overbought, as indicated by a 14-day relative strength index of 47.

Artisan Partners Asset Management

The second company is Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM), a Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based asset management firm focusing on pension and profit-sharing plans, government entities, U.S. and non-U.S. mutual funds, collective trusts and other organizations.

Based on Thursday's closing price of $52.52 per share, Artisan offers a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 5.86% and a forward dividend yield of 7.39%. The last distribution made by the company was a quarterly cash dividend of 97 cents per common share that shareholders received on Feb. 26.

The company has been paying dividends for approximately eight years.

GuruFocus assigned a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10 to the company.

On Wall Street as of March, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy with an average target price of $60.67 per share.

The share price has risen by 152% over the past year, which determined a market capitalization of $4.17 billion and a 52-week range of $17.69 to $55.25.

The stock is neither oversold nor overbought, as indicated by a 14-day relative strength index of 55.

Navient

The third company is Navient Corp. (NASDAQ:NAVI), a Wilmington, Delaware-based provider of credit services and business processing service solutions to clients in education, health care and government.

Based on Thursday's closing price of $14.34 per share, Navient offers trailing 12-month and forward dividend yields of 4.46%. The company is currently distributing a quarterly dividend of 16 cents per common share. The last payment was made to shareholders on March 19.

Navient has paid dividends for about five years.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 1 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and a score of 4 out of 10 to its profitability.

On Wall Street as of March, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $14.53 per share.

The share price has increased by 105.44% over the past year, determining a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a 52-week range of $4.07 to $14.54.

The stock is neither oversold nor overbought, as indicated by a 14-day relative strength index of 66.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Alberto Abaterusso
I am a contributor at GuruFocus. I primarily write about how to pick potential value stocks. Gold, silver and precious metals mining industries is also my cup of tea. My articles have also been widely linked by popular sites, including MarketWatch, Financial Times, 24hGold, Investopedia, Financial.org, CNBS, MSN Money, Zachs, Reuters and others. I hold a Master\\\'s Degree in Business Administration from Università degli Studi di Bari (Italy), Aldo Moro. I am based in The Netherlands.

You can follow me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AAbaterusso

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Alberto Abaterusso

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)