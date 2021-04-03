The stock of Sleep Number (NAS:SNBR, 30-year Financials) is believed to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $142 per share and the market cap of $3.6 billion, Sleep Number stock shows every sign of being significantly overvalued. GF Value for Sleep Number is shown in the chart below.

Because Sleep Number is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 23.9% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 7.49% annually over the next three to five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Sleep Number has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.01, which is in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Furnishings, Fixtures & Appliances. The overall financial strength of Sleep Number is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Sleep Number is poor. This is the debt and cash of Sleep Number over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Sleep Number has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $1.9 billion and earnings of $4.89 a share. Its operating margin is 9.96%, which ranks better than 71% of the companies in the industry of Furnishings, Fixtures & Appliances. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Sleep Number at 9 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Sleep Number over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Sleep Number is 23.9%, which ranks better than 94% of the companies in the industry of Furnishings, Fixtures & Appliances. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 33.5%, which ranks better than 90% of the companies in the industry of Furnishings, Fixtures & Appliances.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Sleep Number's return on invested capital is 13.51, and its cost of capital is 12.58. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Sleep Number is shown below:

In summary, The stock of Sleep Number (NAS:SNBR, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 90% of the companies in the industry of Furnishings, Fixtures & Appliances. To learn more about Sleep Number stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

