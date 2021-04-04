Trinity Biotech PLC Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Trinity Biotech PLC (NAS:TRIB, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $3.71 per share and the market cap of $77.5 million, Trinity Biotech PLC stock is believed to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Trinity Biotech PLC is shown in the chart below.

Because Trinity Biotech PLC is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 0.3% over the past five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Trinity Biotech PLC has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.33, which which ranks worse than 80% of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research. The overall financial strength of Trinity Biotech PLC is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Trinity Biotech PLC is poor. This is the debt and cash of Trinity Biotech PLC over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Trinity Biotech PLC has been profitable 6 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $102 million and loss of $0.376 a share. Its operating margin is 19.95%, which ranks better than 79% of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research. Overall, the profitability of Trinity Biotech PLC is ranked 5 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Trinity Biotech PLC over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Trinity Biotech PLC is 0.3%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 12.4%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Trinity Biotech PLC's ROIC was 22.78, while its WACC came in at 8.56. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Trinity Biotech PLC is shown below:

In conclusion, the stock of Trinity Biotech PLC (NAS:TRIB, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research. To learn more about Trinity Biotech PLC stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.