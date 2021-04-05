Weekly CEO Buys Highlight

According to GuruFocus Insider Data, these were the largest CEO buys during the past week.

REV Group

REV Group Inc. (NYSE:REVG) CEO Rodney M. Rushing bought 16,750 shares on March 29 at a price of $17.98. The price of the stock has increased by 6.95% since then.

REV Group is a United States-based designer, manufacturer and distributor of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It provides customized vehicle solutions for applications including essential needs, industrial and commercial and consumer leisure.

The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion. Its shares traded at $19.23 as of April 1.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) President and CEO David P. Meeker bought 10,000 shares on March 30 at a price of $20.17. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 10.26%.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies that result in metabolic disorders.

The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion. Its shares traded at $22.24 as of April 1.

Net loss was $34.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to a net loss of $33.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Director Todd Foley sold 1,000,000 shares on March 15 at a price of $25.10. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.39% since then.

Mission Produce

Mission Produce Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) President and CEO Stephen J. Barnard bought 11,200 shares on March 30 at a price of $17.60. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 8.86%.

Mission Produce is engaged in the business of producing and distributing avocados. Also, the company provides additional services like ripening, bagging, custom packing and logistical management.

The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion. Its shares traded at $19.16 as of April 1.

Net income for the first quarter of 2021 was $2.2 million compared to $1.4 million for the same period last year.

Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub bought 8,000 shares during the past week at the average price of $14.91.

Golub Capital BDC is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company. The company's investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing in senior secured and one-stop loans in U.S. middle-market companies. It also invests in second lien and subordinated loans, warrants and minority equity securities in middle-market companies.

The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion. Its shares traded at $15.08 with a price-earnings ratio of 23.24 as of April 1.

For the first fiscal quarter of 2021, net investment income was $39.0 million compared to $32.7 million for the comparable quarter of 2020.

Golub bought 4,000 shares on March 19 at a price of $14.7; 4,000 shares on March 23 at a price of $14.91; 4,000 shares on March 25 at a price of $14.82; 4,000 shares on March 29 at a price of $14.97; and 4,000 shares on March 31 at a price of $14.86. The price of the stock has increased by 1.48% since then.

Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 4,000 shares on March 19 at a price of $14.7; 4,000 shares on March 23 at a price of $14.91; 4,000 shares on March 25 at a price of $14.82; 4,000 shares on March 29 at a price of $14.97; and 4,000 shares on March 31 at a price of $14.86. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 1.48%.

For the complete list of stocks bought by their company CEOs, go to: CEO Buys.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.