52-Week Company Lows

Details the 52-week lows for the following companies: Qualtrics International, Easterly Government Properties and Foley Trasimene Acquisition

April 05, 2021 | About: XM -1.99% DEA +0.53% WPF +0.3%

According to GuruFocus' list of 52-week lows, these Guru stocks have reached their 52-week lows.

Qualtrics International

The price of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $32.43, which is 45.3% off the 52-week high of $57.28. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-sales ratio of 26.65 as of April 1.

Qualtrics International is a software technology company based in the United States. It develops software for organizations. Its XM Platform is purpose-built to help organizations collect feedback and data across the four vital signs of a business: Customers, Employees, Brand and Product. The firm derives revenue from sales of subscriptions to access its XM Platform, research services and professional services.

Fourth quarter net loss was $14.5 million compared to $147.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019.

Easterly Government Properties

The price of Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE:DEA) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $20.84, which is 31.6% off the 52-week high of $29.69. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-earnings ratio of 139.87 and a price-sales ratio of 6.71 as of April 1. The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 4.99%. The forward dividend yield is 4.99%. The company had an annual average earnings growth of 2.90% over the past five years.

Easterly Government Properties is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in acquisition, developmentaa and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company generates all revenue by leasing their properties to such agencies.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $2.63 million compared to $1.61 million for the prior-year period.

President and CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares on March 9 at a price of $21.33. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.3% since then.

Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares on March 26 at a price of $20.93. Since then, the price of the stock has decreased by 0.43%.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition

The price of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $10.14, which is 32.9% off the 52-week high of $14.51. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition is a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC), or blank check company. It does not have significant operations, and intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.

On March 30, Paysafe Group Holdings Limited and Foley Trasimene Acquisition announced that they had completed their previously announced merger.

Go here for the complete list of 52-week lows.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.

