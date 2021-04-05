52-Week Company Lows

According to GuruFocus' list of 52-week lows, these Guru stocks have reached their 52-week lows.

Qualtrics International

The price of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $32.43, which is 45.3% off the 52-week high of $57.28. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-sales ratio of 26.65 as of April 1.

Qualtrics International is a software technology company based in the United States. It develops software for organizations. Its XM Platform is purpose-built to help organizations collect feedback and data across the four vital signs of a business: Customers, Employees, Brand and Product. The firm derives revenue from sales of subscriptions to access its XM Platform, research services and professional services.

Fourth quarter net loss was $14.5 million compared to $147.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019.

Easterly Government Properties

The price of Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE:DEA) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $20.84, which is 31.6% off the 52-week high of $29.69. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-earnings ratio of 139.87 and a price-sales ratio of 6.71 as of April 1. The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 4.99%. The forward dividend yield is 4.99%. The company had an annual average earnings growth of 2.90% over the past five years.

Easterly Government Properties is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in acquisition, developmentaa and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company generates all revenue by leasing their properties to such agencies.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $2.63 million compared to $1.61 million for the prior-year period.

President and CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares on March 9 at a price of $21.33. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.3% since then.

Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares on March 26 at a price of $20.93. Since then, the price of the stock has decreased by 0.43%.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition

The price of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $10.14, which is 32.9% off the 52-week high of $14.51. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition is a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC), or blank check company. It does not have significant operations, and intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.

On March 30, Paysafe Group Holdings Limited and Foley Trasimene Acquisition announced that they had completed their previously announced merger.

