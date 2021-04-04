The stock of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NAS:ALXN, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $153.21 per share and the market cap of $33.7 billion, Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock appears to be fairly valued. GF Value for Alexion Pharmaceuticals is shown in the chart below.

Because Alexion Pharmaceuticals is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 20.2% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 6.97% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.10, which is worse than 82% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. The overall financial strength of Alexion Pharmaceuticals is 7 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Alexion Pharmaceuticals is fair. This is the debt and cash of Alexion Pharmaceuticals over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $6.1 billion and earnings of $2.7 a share. Its operating margin is 47.12%, which ranks better than 97% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. Overall, the profitability of Alexion Pharmaceuticals is ranked 9 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Alexion Pharmaceuticals over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Alexion Pharmaceuticals is 20.2%, which ranks better than 72% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is -3.8%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Biotechnology industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Alexion Pharmaceuticals's ROIC is 21.70 while its WACC came in at 9.62. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Alexion Pharmaceuticals is shown below:

Overall, The stock of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NAS:ALXN, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Biotechnology industry. To learn more about Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.