Exelixis Inc (EXEL) EVP, Scientific Strategy & CSO Peter Lamb Sold $1.4 million of Shares

Exelixis Inc is a biotechnology company. It is involved in discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for people with cancer. The Cabometyx product generates maximum revenue for the company. Exelixis Inc has a market cap of $7.21 billion; its shares were traded at around $23.120000 with a P/E ratio of 66.06 and P/S ratio of 7.39.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Scientific Strategy & CSO Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of EXEL stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $22.96. The price of the stock has increased by 0.7% since.

Pres, Prod Dev & Med Aff & CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of EXEL stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $23. The price of the stock has increased by 0.52% since.

Director Jack L Wyszomierski sold 6,220 shares of EXEL stock on 03/29/2021 at the average price of $22.64. The price of the stock has increased by 2.12% since.

Director Alan M Garber sold 40,000 shares of EXEL stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $23.6. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.03% since.

