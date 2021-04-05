Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) EVP, General Counsel Jose E Rivera Sold $4.2 million of Shares

EVP, General Counsel of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jose E Rivera (insider trades) sold 50,455 shares of NTLA on 04/01/2021 at an average price of $82.46 a share. The total sale was $4.2 million.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc is a gene editing company focused on the development of proprietary, potentially curative therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $5.42 billion; its shares were traded at around $80.060000 with and P/S ratio of 76.47.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO John M Leonard sold 38,209 shares of NTLA stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $83.64. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.28% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

