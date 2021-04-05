Mazda Motor Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Modestly Overvalued

The stock of Mazda Motor (OTCPK:MZDAY, 30-year Financials) appears to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $3.98 per share and the market cap of $5 billion, Mazda Motor stock is believed to be modestly overvalued. GF Value for Mazda Motor is shown in the chart below.

Because Mazda Motor is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 0.4% over the past five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Mazda Motor has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.81, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Vehicles & Parts industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Mazda Motor's financial strength as 4 out of 10, suggesting poor balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Mazda Motor over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Mazda Motor has been profitable 8 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $26.7 billion and loss of $0.726 a share. Its operating margin is -0.73%, which ranks worse than 74% of the companies in Vehicles & Parts industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Mazda Motor at 5 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Mazda Motor over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Mazda Motor's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the middle range of the companies in Vehicles & Parts industry. Mazda Motor's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -14%, which ranks worse than 77% of the companies in Vehicles & Parts industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Mazda Motor's ROIC is -1.92 while its WACC came in at 4.73. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Mazda Motor is shown below:

In closing, Mazda Motor (OTCPK:MZDAY, 30-year Financials) stock shows every sign of being modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 77% of the companies in Vehicles & Parts industry. To learn more about Mazda Motor stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.