Mgm Resorts International (MGM) CEO AND PRESIDENT William Hornbuckle Sold $1.5 million of Shares

CEO AND PRESIDENT of Mgm Resorts International (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) William Hornbuckle (insider trades) sold 40,000 shares of MGM on 04/01/2021 at an average price of $38.13 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

MGM Resorts International owns and operates casino, hotel and entertainment resorts. The company offers its services through its properties in Las Vegas include Bellagio, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Mirage, Luxor, and New York-New York. Mgm Resorts International has a market cap of $19.65 billion; its shares were traded at around $39.700000 with and P/S ratio of 3.81. The dividend yield of Mgm Resorts International stocks is 0.03%. Mgm Resorts International had an annual average EBITDA growth of 1.10% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO AND PRESIDENT William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of MGM stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $40. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.75% since.

CEO AND PRESIDENT William Hornbuckle sold 40,000 shares of MGM stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $37.1. The price of the stock has increased by 7.01% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of MGM stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $39.65. The price of the stock has increased by 0.13% since.

