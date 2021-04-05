Twilio Inc (TWLO) CFO Khozema Shipchandler Sold $3.1 million of Shares

CFO of Twilio Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Khozema Shipchandler (insider trades) sold 9,184 shares of TWLO on 04/01/2021 at an average price of $338.68 a share. The total sale was $3.1 million.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale and operate communications within software applications through the cloud as a pay-as- you-go service. Twilio Inc has a market cap of $60.02 billion; its shares were traded at around $352.040000 with and P/S ratio of 29.46.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO, 10% Owner Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of TWLO stock on 03/19/2021 at the average price of $350.08. The price of the stock has increased by 0.56% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 9,184 shares of TWLO stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $338.68. The price of the stock has increased by 3.94% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Product Officer Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of TWLO stock on 03/31/2021 at the average price of $343.95. The price of the stock has increased by 2.35% since.

COO George Hu sold 1,116 shares of TWLO stock on 03/31/2021 at the average price of $344.1. The price of the stock has increased by 2.31% since.

General Counsel and Secretary Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of TWLO stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $366.68. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.99% since.

Director Richard L Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of TWLO stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $366.68. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.99% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TWLO, click here