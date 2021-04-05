>
Lennox International Inc (LII) EVP & CFO Joseph William Reitmeier Sold $582,009 of Shares

April 05, 2021 | About: LII +1.65%

EVP & CFO of Lennox International Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Joseph William Reitmeier (insider trades) sold 1,861 shares of LII on 04/01/2021 at an average price of $312.74 a share. The total sale was $582,009.

Lennox International Inc through its subsidiaries is a provider of climate control solutions. It designs, manufactures and markets products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration markets. Lennox International Inc has a market cap of $11.95 billion; its shares were traded at around $316.740000 with a P/E ratio of 34.28 and P/S ratio of 3.36. The dividend yield of Lennox International Inc stocks is 0.97%. Lennox International Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 14.80% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Lennox International Inc the business predictability rank of 4-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman and CEO Todd M Bluedorn sold 7,841 shares of LII stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $302.28. The price of the stock has increased by 4.78% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP & CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,861 shares of LII stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $312.74. The price of the stock has increased by 1.28% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • VP-Corp Controller and CAO Chris Kosel sold 408 shares of LII stock on 03/29/2021 at the average price of $320.96. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.31% since.
  • EVP, President and COO, WWR Gary S Bedard sold 658 shares of LII stock on 03/29/2021 at the average price of $320.96. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.31% since.
  • EVP, Chief Legal Officer John D Torres sold 1,646 shares of LII stock on 03/25/2021 at the average price of $304.93. The price of the stock has increased by 3.87% since.
  • VP-Corp Controller and CAO Chris Kosel sold 488 shares of LII stock on 03/18/2021 at the average price of $303.01. The price of the stock has increased by 4.53% since.
  • EVP, President and COO, WWR Gary S Bedard sold 1,252 shares of LII stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $301.65. The price of the stock has increased by 5% since.

For the complete insider trading history of LII, click here

.

