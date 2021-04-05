3 Things That Could Move Wall Street This Week

Investors and traders should watch the following three things this week, in my opinion, as they could play a major role in setting the pace for Wall Street.

Increasing employment

The first thing investors should keep an eye on is the brightening of the U.S. employment situation.

According to two labor market reports published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday morning, total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 916,000 in March, double the February gains, with the unemployment rate dropping down to 6%.

Most of the job gains were in leisure and hospitality, public and private education and construction. These are among the sectors that were most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The news of an improving labor market added fuel to the Wall Street rally, sending equity futures higher. Markets were closed on April 2 as U.S. exchanges observed Good Friday, but traders in the futures markets cheered the news, sending major equity averages higher.

While these gains carried over to Monday morning trading, it is unclear whether they will extend to the new week. Robust labor market reports have a mixed impact on equity prices. They ignite both investor exuberance for higher earnings and fear for higher inflation and higher interest rates.

Higher inflation

As of February, inflation has been running at 2.8% at the wholesale level and 1.7% at the retail level, registering the most significant advance since October 2018. Higher inflation numbers pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note close to 1.70%, up from 0.55% last August, which brings us to the second thing investors should watch.

On Wednesday, the Fed is set to publish the FOMC minutes for the meeting of March 16-17, explaining in more detail the reasons it plans to keep interest rates at ultra-low levels even though the economy has been recovering rapidly.

On Thursday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell will join the International Monetary Fund on the state of the global economy. Markets are hoping that Powell will provide new clues on the direction of the U.S. interest rate policy.

Company earnings

Meanwhile, the third thing on my list is something that may only apply to some investors. Earnings reports are expected from several companies, incluidng Paychex (PAYX), Conagra Brands Inc., (CAG) Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI) and Constellation Brands (STZ). Investors with an interest or position in these companies will definitely want to pay attention to these reports.

Disclosure: No positions

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author: